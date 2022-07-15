CONKLIN, NY – The Conklin man accused of a racist shooting spree in Buffalo has been indicted on hate crimes.

19-year-old Payton Gendron, who lived here with his parents in Conklin, was charged by a federal grand jury yesterday on 27 counts of committing hate crimes and weapons offenses.

The action also seeks forfeiture of weapons and ammunition seized from Gendron.

The indictment includes a long list of firearms and bullets taken from Gendron’s Ford Taurus that was in the Tops Market parking lot, his parents’ home on Amber Hill Road and a trailer located on Stillwater Road in Conklin.

If convicted on the federal charges, he could face either life in prison or the death penalty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will determine whether to seek the death penalty at a later date.

New York State is prosecuting Gendron for the murder of 10 Black people.

New York currently does not have a death penalty.