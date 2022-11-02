JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, a contractor will be top coat paving asphalt on the following streets in Johnson City:

Leigh Street – From Zoa Avenue to the Village line at Ukrainian Hill

Zoa Avenue – From Wren Street to just south of the intersection of Miriam Street

Miriam Street – From Zoa Avenue to the intersection Virginia Avenue

These roads will be closed during paving and minimal local traffic will be allowed. Residents will not have access to driveways during the paving process.

The Village asks that all vehicles be removed from these roadways by 6 a.m. tomorrow (11/3) morning.

The paving is only expected to take one day.