Paulus Development to rehabilitate old Endicott-Johnson Victory Building

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Another developer has stepped up to the plate with a plan to transform one of our area’s largest and most prominent eyesores.

Syracuse-based Paulus Development announced plans today for a 30 million dollar project to rehabilitate the old Endicott-Johnson Victory Building in Johnson City and turn it into market rate housing.

The plan is to create 108 apartments as well as 7500 square feet of commercial space.

The units will offer modern amenities and enclosed parking.

In July 2019, Paulus opened a similar housing project called the Ansco Camera Factory in another old, large industrial building in Binghamton.

President Matthew Paulus says that complex was full within 2 months of opening.

“There’s continued opportunity for that type of housing in our community. We see it from across the board. From empty-nesters to young professionals, to people associated with the educational and medical institutions in the community, there’s a demand for this type of housing,” says Paulus.

Paulus says the building has a great structure.

He says work is scheduled to begin next Fall and be completed in early 2023.

In January 2018, Broome County announced that a different developer named 59 Lester Empire had plans to turn the structure into senior housing but no work at the site was ever evident.