ENDICOTT, NY – A beloved coffee shop in Endicott has relocated to the property directly next door.

Paula’s Coffee House has upgraded from its previously, small, single story location, right next door into 110 North Page Ave in Endicott.

Every week, Paula’s has different medium, dark and flavored roasts. The drinks provide total customization to the customer. According to the website, if you do not see what you’re looking for on the menu, just ask and the staff will accommodate.

We asked one of Paula’s regular customers if its coffee is better than all of its competitors.

Frequent Customer Eileen Konecny says, “The personal touch that they have. Danielle, this coffee shop is dedicated to her grandmother, and there is a big storyline behind that. The community embraced it because who doesn’t like good coffee? Nobody wants to drive down to the Vestal Parkway to Starbucks. Starbucks is Starbucks, but at Paula’s, you get Danielle and her staff and a wonderful cup of coffee.”

Paula’s Coffee House is open every day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can order online and pick up in store, visit https://www.paulascoffeehouse.com/.