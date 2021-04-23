Paula’s Coffee House opens in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – A new coffee shop has opened up in Endicott.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place today to officially welcome Paula’s Coffee House to the village.

Located at 110 North Page Ave near West Endicott Park, the coffee shop offers “Your Drink, Your Way.”

This means all drinks are customizable to make it completely your own.

Owner of Paula’s Coffee House, Danielle Edgington, says she named it after her grandmother who passed away over 20 years ago due to ovarian cancer.

Edgington had worked at Starbucks for a while and says she loves connecting with customers.

“Everybody’s out walking in the morning and everybody says every morning when they come in, oh it’s so great to have a little coffee shop in Endicott. We don’t have anything like this around here, so it’s great to be apart of that and feel like you’re making somebody’s day every morning you know,” says Edgington.

Edgington also offers pastries at her shop, and even gives discounts to teachers and first responders.

Paula’s Coffee House is open every Monday through Sunday from 6 to 2.

Drinks and pastries can also be ordered ahead of time on the website, PaulasCoffeeHouse.com.