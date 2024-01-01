BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the start of a New Year comes a new wave of local officials, one of them being Paul Battisti, who took the oath and officially assumed his role as Broome County’s new District Attorney.

Battisti was joined by friends, family, dignitaries, and many others in the domed courthouse in Downtown Binghamton this afternoon.

He placed his hand on the Bible, held by his wife Christine, and said the oath alongside his 5 children.

Battisti says that he is getting to work right away. He says that within the department, he wants to prioritize mastering the discovery process, being fully staffed, mentor assistant district attorneys, expand programming for those battling addiction and mental health disorders, form stronger relationships with law enforcement, and fully evaluate every single case.

“The role of district attorney is not always to seek convictions. What it is always is to ensure justice is done. That you always treat a victim as if they were a member of your family and that you treat the accused that if they too were a member of your family,” he said.

Battisti says that every person in that courtroom played an intricate role in getting him to where he is today.

He stressed the importance of his faith, saying that in the end, he felt called by God to run for district attorney.

The ceremony ended with Battisti and his family exiting the courtroom alongside a performance by the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band.