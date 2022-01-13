BINGHAMTON, NY – Each year, 1 lucky student at Binghamton High School receives the Patriot Scholarship award.

To be eligible for the award, the student much be in the top 100 of the senior class.

Not only that, but the student has to have good attendance and made a positive contribution to the school community.

This years winner was Nysein Reese.

Reese’s mother and sister were able to attend this morning as he accepted the award.

Reese said he plans on either going to school to become a Pediatric Nurse or a doctor.

“I chose this path because of last year on February 2nd I was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure,” says Reese.

Back in August, Reese underwent a kidney transplant.

He plans to attend the State University of New York at Buffalo.

This scholarship was established in the late 1980s by an anonymous donor.

Reese will receive $5,000 for their first year of college.

For the next 3 years following that he will get $2,500.