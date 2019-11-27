Patriot Scholarship award winner announced

BINGHAMTON – A student at Binghamton High School walked into a great surprise at the principal’s office yesterday.

Jessemia Meekins wasn’t in trouble, in fact she was being given the Patriot Scholarship award.

The scholarship will pay $5,000 for the first year of college, and $2,500 for every year after.

Meekins, a senior, says she’s working hard to do better than her family including her Mom.

“She was top of her class. I’m going to be top of my class. I’m going to try to outdo her. And my brother, I’m going to outdo him. And my dad, I’m going to outdo him. She went to school and then she went to college, and I’m like okay, I’m going to do that to. My brother went to college. I’m going to do that too. My brother, I’m going to be better than him at college. If I go to New Haven, I’ll be at the same college and I’m going to be like oh, that was my brother, I’m better,” she says.

Meekens doesn’t have a lot of free time on her hands.

She is a swimmer for the high school team which just had its best season in years.

On top of that, she is also a musician, playing the cello for the school orchestra.