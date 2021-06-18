BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that the pandemic is ending, it’s time to get out and learn more about our past again.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by Visit Binghamton outside the Roberson Museum this morning to kick off Path Through History Weekend.

The event will take place this weekend, and feature both in-person and also some virtual events.

Officials say the promotion showcases New York State’s rich and fascinating history.

Judi Hess, Director of Visit Binghamton says sharing our story is important.

“To invite visitors to discover what is unique about every community. We learn more about ourselves when we look at the past because it shows us who we are and how we got to where we are today,” says Hess.

Some participating sites include, Ross Park Zoo, Vestal Museum, Kilmer Mansion, Bundy Museum of History and Art, and more.

All 6 carousels are also included.

For a full list and information go to goalloutbroome/com/pthw.