TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – I-88 westbound near Exit 2 was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

At approximately 7:51 a.m., the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident on the I-88 West / I-81 South overpass in the Town of Chenango. The crash involved six different vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed that a 2001 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on the I-88 overpass when it hit a patch of ice and flipped onto its hood. The vehicle traveling immediately behind the truck was able to stop to avoid a collision. However, the next four vehicles were unable to do so. The four vehicles also hit the ice, colliding with the second vehicle and each other.

The accident report showed that the ice was caused by a parked construction site water truck that was leaking water onto the highway.

Subsequent to the incident, I-88 westbound near Exit 2 was closed for cleanup. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.