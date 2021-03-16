PAST to give tour of historic tract of Binghamton’s first mayor

BINGHAMTON, NY – History buffs can get some insights into a beloved neighborhood in Binghamton.

Abel Bennett was the city’s first mayor.

Bennett also owned over 53 acres of farmland that would later be turned into the Abel Bennett Historic Tract, where there are now over 300 homes built.

Tomorrow night VP of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier Ken Jackson will be giving a virtual tour of the section of the Westside touching on several different topics.

That includes how the West Side Trolley helped to promote development of the neighborhood.

Jackson even talks about what his favorite part of the tour is.

“The architecture, as you look at many many 19th century homes with just beautiful architecture. Plus some of the famous residents and how they impacted our area, our community,” says Jackson.

Also, since it is women’s history month, Jackson is going to be showing early examples of female real estate investments during the tour.

The event begins at 6:45 tomorrow night.

To join, go to broomehistory.org.