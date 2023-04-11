TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office will host a passport fair in the Board Room at the Union Town Hall on Thursday, April 27th.

It will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be appointment only.

The Town Hall is located at 3111 East Main Street in Endwell.

Application forms will be available, and photos will be taken on site, but you can also download a copy of the passport application in advance here.

“Our office is holding this event as a convenience to our friends and neighbors around

Broome County who need to obtain a passport but may not be able to come into our downtown

Binghamton office during normal business hours,” said Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko.

Applicants should bring the following:

An original or a certified copy of their birth certificate

Their photo ID and a photo copy (front and back)

Two checks to cover the fees – cash and credit cards will not be accepted

The cost of a passport is $130 for adults and $100 for children under the age of 16. Passport cards are also available for $30 and $15, but those are only good for land and cruise ship travel.

There is also a $35 processing fee for each application and a $10 fee for passport photos.

You can set up an appointment here.