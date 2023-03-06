TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office will host a passport fair at the Fenton Town Hall on Thursday, March 23rd.

It will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be appointment only.

The Town Hall is located at 44 Park Street in Port Crane.

Application forms will be available, and photos will be taken on site, but you can also download a copy of the passport application in advance here.

“Through the efforts of Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko, his staff, and Fenton Town Clerk Melodie Bowersox, we are privileged to be able to bring this Passport Fair to the Town of Fenton! If you have been considering applying for a new passport or wish to renew one, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the convenience of going to our own Town Hall,” said Fenton Town Supervisor Gary Holcomb.

Applicants should bring the following:

An original or a certified copy of their birth certificate

Their photo ID and a photo copy (front and back)

Two checks to cover the fees – cash and credit cards will not be accepted

The cost of a passport is $130 for adults and $100 for children under the age of 16. Passport cards are also available for $30 and $15, but those are only good for land and cruise ship travel.

There is also a $35 processing fee for each application and a $10 fee for passport photos.

On top of that, E-Z pass tags will be available for $25.

You can set up an appointment here.