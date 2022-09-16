KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office will host a passport fair at the Kirkwood Town Hall on Thursday, October 13th.

The fair will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Town Hall’s Board Meeting Room.

Application forms will be available, and photos can be taken on site. You can also download a copy of the passport application in advance here.

Applicants should bring the following:

An original or certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and both parents names

Their photo ID

2 checks to cover the fees (cash and credit cards will not be accepted)

The fee for a passport is $130 per adult and $100 for children 16 and under. Children under 18 will need to have a parent present or else they will be ineligible.

There is also a $35 processing fee for each application fee and a $10 fee for passport photos.

The Office of the County Clerk is looking to make obtaining a passport more accessible to people all across Broome County.

“Our office is excited to continue to bring passport services to the various towns and villages around Broome County, including the Town of Kirkwood in October. We know many of our friends and neighbors need to obtain a passport but may not be able to come into our downtown Binghamton office during normal business hours,” said Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko.

The Kirkwood Town Hall is located at 70 Crescent Drive.