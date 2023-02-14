BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office is hosting an after hours passport fair on Tuesday, February 28th from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Our office is holding this event as a convenience to our friends and neighbors around Broome County who need to obtain a passport but may not be able to come into our downtown Binghamton office during normal business hours,” said Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko.

The fair will be by appointment only. You can sign up now at passportfair.setmore.com.

Those who attend must bring the following:

An original or a certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and both parents names.

Photo ID.

Two checks to cover the fees. Cash and credit cards will not be accepted.

The fees for passports are $130 for adult applications and $100 for children under the age of 16. There is also a $35 processing fee for each application, and a $10 fee for passport photos.

You can read more about pricing and general information here.

E-Z Pass tags will also be available for $25.

The Broome County Clerk’s Office is located at 60 Hawley Street in the Broome County Office Building.