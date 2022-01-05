BINGHAMTON, NY – Some areas of Binghamton are in a boil water advisory following a water main break Tuesday.

All areas of Prospect Ave and south of Linda Drive between Front Street and Glenwood Road/Ave should follow the advisory, as well as all areas north of Sowden Street, east of Airport Road.

The advisory says all residents in these areas should use bottled water or boil tap water for one minute before use for drinking, cooking, washing, cleaning or brushing teeth.

The City of Binghamton will notify residents when water is safe to drink again.