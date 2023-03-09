BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – US Representative Marc Molinaro is inviting local high schoolers from New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is sponsored by Members of the US House of Representatives and gives young artists a chance to show off their talent.

Winning pieces from each Congressional District will be displayed in the US Capitol for one year.

There are some guidelines you must follow:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds. It may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted artwork includes paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor), drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers), collage (must be two dimensional), prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, and photography.

“Upstate New York is home to so many talented and creative young artists,” said Rep. Molinaro. “The Congressional Art Competition is an incredible opportunity for local students to showcase their abilities on a national stage. I invite interested high school students in New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate and I look forward to seeing their works of art.”

Students must submit their art with a copy of the competition release form to one of Molinaro’s district offices by Monday, April 10th.

He has offices in the following locations:

Broome County – 49 Court Street, Suite 210, Binghamton, NY

– 49 Court Street, Suite 210, Binghamton, NY Greene County – 49 Gilfeather Park Road, Unit 1, Leads, NY

– 49 Gilfeather Park Road, Unit 1, Leads, NY Sullivan County – 59 North Main Street, Liberty, NY (appointment only)

– 59 North Main Street, Liberty, NY (appointment only) Delaware County – 661 West Main Street, Hancock, NY (appointment only)

– 661 West Main Street, Hancock, NY (appointment only) Otsego County – 41 South Main Street, Oneonta, NY (appointment only)

Good luck!