Parlor City Vegan to be the area’s first all vegan restaurant

BINGHAMTON N.Y – There’s a new eatery in Binghamton with an entirely plant-based menu.

Parlor City Vegan will open it’s doors to the public on Wednesday.

Owners Sara and Lei Liu have been selling their meatless dishes to great success at the Broome County Farmer’s Market for the past 3 years.

Parlor City Vegan developed a large demand for its vegan cheese, as well as lots of customers asking them to open a restaurant.

Sara says their establishment is like a love letter to Binghamton, with all their market products being local.

“We like to say that Parlor City Vegan creates food for the meat and potato masses. We really create American comfort food. So, anyone can come in, try our food, you don’t have to be a vegan, we have mac and cheese, cheeseburgers, plenty of things that you would recognize and enjoy,” says Sara.

Parlor City Vegan is located at 81 Clinton Street.

It’s open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, with special brunches on select Sundays.