Parlor City Burlesque Debut

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new dance troupe has been formed in Binghamton celebrating an old artistic art form that is seeing a renewed popularity.

Parlor City Burlesque is an inclusive group of performers who will make their debut on next Tuesday at restaurant and bar 205 Dry on State Street.

The troupe was inspired by the revival of the Burlesque movement in America.

The two executive producers, Quinn Singer and Lulu la Femme say this is a safe space for people of color and the LGBTQ community and that all are welcome.

Lulu la Femme will be the headlining performer at the upcoming show.

Singer says she’s happy to bring this art form to her hometown.

“Come have fun in this wonderful venue with us. We promise that you’re going to be safe, we promise that you’re going to enjoy yourself and we promise that our artists are going to wow you,” says Singer.

Singer says this is a way for artists to express themselves in ways they may have been too scared to before.

There will be no nudity in the shows at 205 Dry where Parlor City Burlesque will be performing monthly.

The debut show on August 10th is already sold out.

Limited tickets are still available for August 24th.

It takes place from 8 to 10 and you get can tickets by calling 205 Dry at 760-2103.