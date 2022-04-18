JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Village of Johnson City is prepping for tonight’s storm.

The Village is asking all cars to be moved off the streets to help plows clear the roads better and allow access for emergency vehicles.

Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to fines or towing.

Parking will not be allowed on the following streets:

Ackley Avenue

Baldwin Street

Burbank Avenue

Crocker Ave

Farr Ave

Floral Avenue

Grand Avenue

Harry L Drive

Lester Avenue

N. Broad St

Oakdale Road

Robinson Hill Road

Willow St

If you need a place to park, you can do so for free in the JC Municipal parking lots on Monday night through Tuesday. Those locations are:

• Municipal lot between Broad St & Willow St

• Municipal lot @ Village Hall

• Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the Police Station

• Municipal lot @ Main St & Arch St (Isabell Lot)

• Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park

• JC Senior Center on Brocton Street