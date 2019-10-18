Park on Floral Avenue park gets “adopted”

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The park on Floral Avenue is getting some major attention.

The Broome County Adopt a Park organization is looking to adopt the Johnson City park, removing the vandalism, re-opening the pool, and making it a safe place for neighborhood children and families to play.

It’s also looking to add sports camps and even a Farmer’s Market by next summer.

Currently, a community center has been set up at nearby Primitive Methodist Church where residents will also get to share their knowledge and learn a thing or two.

“We see this as a self-help for the community. We had a lot of people say that ‘well I know how to sew or I know how to do knitting, we want to help set up our own sewing and knitting class’ well you know, we’ll work with whoever in the neighborhood wants to work with us. If you want to have a class, if you want to do woodwork, we’ll help you get woodworking going,” says Cronce.

The community center also offers classes on budgeting, cooking and eating healthy, as well as organizing tutoring sessions for school aged kids.

Cronce says they took almost 100 surveys from community members to make sure all their needs are being met.