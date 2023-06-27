BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management will be hosting a paper shredding event for all Broome County residents Saturday, July 1st.

The drive-up event will take place from 9am to 1pm, in Parking Lot 1 at SUNY Broome. Boxes will be removed from your vehicle, so guests will not have to get out of their cars. Attendees are allowed to bring up to four document boxes for shredding.

Accepted Materials include:

Paper of any size or color

Paper with staples or paper clips

Sticky notes

White envelopes with or without windows

Manila folders

Business cards

Items that will not be accepted are:

Glass or plastic of any kind

Hanging file folders

Microfiche or film

Carbon paper

This event can only be used for residential shredding. Businesses may not utilize this event. Boxes will be returned after collection.