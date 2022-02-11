BINGHAMTON, NY – Last week, the PALS students at Broome-Tioga BOCES learned what it means to be kind.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a nationwide event that schools from all over take part in.

Teachers engaged with students to teach them different ways to be kind to one another.

Students were challenged with completing as many kind acts as they could throughout the week, where the winners would get a pizza party.

There is a large banner that reads “I pledge to be kind,” hanging up in the main hallway, and students were encouraged to sign it.

Jayden Vymislicky talked about what it means to be kind and Jaylyn Jenner mentioned ways that she was kind during the week.

“You’re supposed to be nice to people. Not treating them like you don’t want to be treated. Treat them good,” says Vymislicky.

“Follow directions with them, I’ve been listening to Ms. Michelle, I’ve been following directions, and controlling emotions,” adds Jenner.

Two murals were hung in the hallway that were made in art class.

In addition, there was even a “Be Kind” sign on the fence near the outdoor playground.

To end the week, there was a kindness rally held via zoom.