UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mayor Palmieri announced two legislative proposals today that would assist low-income seniors in the City of Utica.

“These are the very people that have been the foundation of our great city. The fact that they are making this minimal amount of money and then jeopardizing the fact that they may lose their homes, I think it’s the only thing to do.” – Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica

The mayor has proposed a two-step solution. First, the income limit for the exemption would be increased from $15,000 to $18,500. The second step would be to implement a sliding scale which would gradually decrease the exemption as the income level increases. Any senior with an income under $18,500 would retain a 50% exemption from their property taxes.

“What has happened is social security went up by 5.9% and some of these senior citizens would not be getting the benefit of the partial taxes because it went from $15,000 to roughly $16,000 – $17,000 and they would have to be paying for the entire amount of their taxes, which unfortunately they would never be able to afford to do.” – Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica

Mayor Palmieri says that this will impact the taxpayers.

“Roughly about $150,000 for us to move that threshold from $15,000 to $18,000. But I think the bigger impact at this point will be if we do nothing.” – Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica

The legislation will be brought to the common council who will then discuss and vote on the legislation.