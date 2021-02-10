Palmer Elementary remote students receive Valentine’s Day cards

WINDSOR, NY – The Windsor Central School District is continuing to remind their remote students that even if they aren’t at school, they are still just as important.

Earlier today, Palmer Elementary Principal Toby Youngs and School Counselor Sandra Tredo delivered Valentine’s Day cards and goodie packs to all of the school’s remote students.

As a part of the school’s Kindness Week, in-person students made cards for the remote kids, including them with class photos and treats.

Tredo says the school isn’t the same without the remote students, so doing something like this was an easy decision.

“It was a little bit of a selfish reason for me. I really wanted to see all of our remote students. I was trying to figure out what best way to have that one interaction with them. Knowing Kindness Week was coming up, what a great opportunity to not only have our remote students see all the students that are missing them, but also get to see their principal and school counselor that are missing them so much,” says Tredo.

Among those who received the gifts were the Dixon family, including Delaney, a 5th grader, and Hannah, a 1st grader.

They both said it was really nice to get the gifts because they miss their friends, and that this helped them feel like they were back in the classroom.