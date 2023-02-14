VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new option for getting rid of the half-used paint cans that are cluttering your basement or garage.

National paint manufacturers have implemented the PaintCare recycling program.

It comes after New York became the 11th state to pass a paint stewardship law making the paint industry responsible for the proper disposal of unused paint.

Paint sellers, like Stevens Paint and Blinds on the Vestal Parkway, volunteer to serve as drop-off locations.

New York Program Coordinator Kelsey O’Toole says recycling the paint is a lot better than sending it to the landfill.

“All latex paint collected is going to be turned right back into latex paint. It’s separated out by color and then there’s additives put in it to bring it back up to spec, and then it’s repackaged and resold. Oil-based products are usually fuel blended. They’re used to power hazardous waste incinerators and cement kilns.”

The cost of the transportation, collection and processing of the leftover paint is handled by PaintCare are paid for by new fees that the state has imposed.

It’s 45 cents for a pint or quart, 95 cents for a gallon and $1.95 for a 5 gallon bucket.

O’Toole says its a fee, not a deposit, you don’t get it back when you turn over your leftover can.

For a full list of drop-off sites, including 4 in Broome County, go to paintcare.org.