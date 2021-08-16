“Paddle for Police” completes Susquehanna River journey

BINGHAMTON, NY – A recent trip down the entire length of the Susquehanna River is helping to honor the sacrifice of fallen officers.

Going from Cooperstown to the Chesepeake Bay, Bobbi Jo Tallon and Celena Sunderlin traveled the entire 444 miles of the river, paddling about 12 hours a day and camping each night.

The two rowers documented their journey on Facebook, while also raising funds from the community.

Dubbed Paddle for Police, they raised 4 thousand dollars for the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association which honors local police officers who died in the line of duty.

Sunderlin, a board member for the organization, was glad for the support from Facebook followers, and was glad to bring attention to the memorial association.

“It was our way of trying to help fundraise money to support them but also to help bring awareness to the organization because it’s very important to remember those who gave their lives to protect the community and to honor them,” says Sunderlin.

The organization says the funds will go into their fallen officers fund to help family members and scholarships for new students pursuing a career in law enforcement.

You can see the video streams and more about their journey on Bobbi-Jo’s Facebook blog, Smoke City Outdoors.