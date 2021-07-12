PA Welcome Center closing for repairs and maintenance

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BEND, NY – A Welcome Center in Susquehanna County is closing today.

As of this morning the Welcome Center located on 1-81 southbound in Great Bend is scheduled for building repairs and maintenance.

It will remain closed until July 23rd.

Motorist can check conditions on major roadway miles by checking 511PA.com.

511 P-A is also available through both iPhone and Andriod devices by calling 5-1-1.

511 P-A is free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed information as well as access to over 1,000 traffic cams.

