HONESDALE, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16 year-old Mackenzie Telesky ran away from her home in Equinuk, Pennsylvania in the middle of the night on February 3rd and has still not been located.

It is unknown what Telesky was wearing when she left her home, but she typically wears all black colors, according to police

She is five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs with short black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone sees Telesky or knows her whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Honesdale Barracks at 570-253-7126.