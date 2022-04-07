DEERFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a person who allegedly caused heavy damage to a truck belonging to a Woodhull man.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to an address on Route 249 in Deerfield Township the morning of April 3 for a report of criminal mischief of over $1,000. The 64-year-old man from Woodhull told police that he had parked his 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck along the road and someone had smashed in the front and rear windshields as well as both taillights.

The Woodhull man told police he suspected someone specific. However, after interviewing that suspect, PSP said they couldn’t determine that he was responsible.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.