PA police officer under fire for Tik Tok rant

MANSFIELD, PA – A police officer in Northern Pennsylvania is under fire tonight after a disturbing video filmed while he was on duty.

George Stockburger from our sister station WETM has the latest on this case.

“It’s not racist. I don’t understand how it’s racist.”

This Mansfield Borough Police Officer identified by the Wellsboro Gazette as Officer Brian Gossert is under fire tonight after filming a disturbing video while on duty in his patrol car.

“It represents the South. Just like the Union flag represents the North no one says the Union flag is racist. So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?”

The Tick Tock livestream filled with racial undertones and some comments too disturbing for TV.

“They fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago, I think it’s time that people just like get over themselves. Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate this out. Why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore. So here’s a very simple solution, get *** Karen.”

The video has since been deleted but the effects are being felt across the Mansfield Community.

“Yeah and you want to know who started the KKK, the Democrats probably the same party that you agree with. So again, get, like, read a * history book. they always called cops racist but yeah you know who starts racism Democrats.”

At one point during the livestream you can see the officer placing a man in the back of his police car.

“This is why you don’t do meth.”

Mansfield Borough Manager telling the news he’s unable to comment on the case, or the officers job status.

18 News has reached out to the Borough’s Labor Attorney, Police Chief and Mayor, but have not heard back at this time.

“That’s like saying socialism is not bad, because we’re not putting people on train cars and taking them to the gas chambers like get read the history book.”