BROOME COUNTY – A Nanticoke, PA man will serve jail time for attempted murder taking place in Broome County.

On April 17th, between Kirkwood and Barker, Matthew Bonser allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed the homeowner several times with a knife.

Bonser then fled, and entered another home where he threatened that victim with a knife in an attempt to get car keys, and then fled in that stolen vehicle.

Bonser was chased by police and was caught when he crashed the vehicle into another, causing serious injury to the driver.

He will serve 20 years in prison following his guilty plea.

Bonser is also charged with Burglary and Assault.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office is satisfied with this sentence. It saves the victims from having to testify at trial and relive this horrific event. Our citizens must be protected from individuals like this defendant who engage in drug induced acts of violence. I’d like to thank the New York State Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and all of the agencies that assisted in this case”, said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.