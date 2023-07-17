OXFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Oxford woman on multiple animal cruelty related charges.

Megan Mcgowan, 32, was charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance after an investigation into an animal complaint following an investigation. A dog was found by police on McGowan’s property that did not have any food or water and was not being cared for properly. A deceased dog was found in her shed and it was discovered that the dog had died several months earlier from lack of care.

McGowan was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Oxford Dog Control Officer