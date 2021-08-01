Oxford Veterans Home residents celebrated with cruise-in return

OXFORD, NY — The residents at the Oxford veterans home got a special treat of a parade today.

A parade of cars and bikes old and new came to the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford to the delight of the residents, circling the entrance where many of the elderly residents cheered and were cheered to,

Many of the drivers in the motorcade of 50 cars were veterans themselves.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year did not have the traditional parade.

After residents were disappointed, staff made sure to bring it back, leaving making many residents, like avid car lover Ramona Baumlin, overjoyed.

“They did a super job on how they put it on, and I think I am very happy and pleased and proud of the people that came with their cars,” said Baumlin. “I hope they do it again next year, I’m sure I’ll be here.”

Groups like the American Legion riders and various car clubs from the area supported the event by joining the parade.

Residents got to vote on their favorite car, and Baumlin said she voted for one that she and her husband, who served in the Korean war, used to own in the past.