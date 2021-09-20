Owners of former Endicott basketball academy to pay back $240,000 after cheating participants

ENDICOTT, NY – The owners of a former basketball academy that cheated its participants by lying about the quality of its program has been ordered to pay back nearly $240,000.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judgment ordering Chris Bevin and Hazel Ward to refund the tuition and other fees assessed to players who attended the AAUCONNECT academy.

Bevin was the CEO and Ward was the Admissions Counselor for the academy which was housed in the former Henry B Endicott school building in Endicott.

AAUCONNECT had billed itself as the top post-graduate boys and girls basketball program in the Northeast.

Instead, players complained about terrible food and living conditions, substandard facilities and inadequate coaching.

The A-G’s office brought suit and a judge ordered the operation shut down, restitution paid along with 141 thousand dollars in penalties.

Consumers who are not yet part of the legal action but feel they were deceived can contact the local office at 251-2764.