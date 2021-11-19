Owner of Red Robin Diner opens Rockin Robin Diner in Hillcrest

HILLCREST, NY – The former owner of the Red Robin diner in downtown Johnson City has recreated that old-time diner feel in his new eatery in Hillcrest.

Jon Bowie opened the Rockin Robin Diner a couple weeks ago in the former location of Laura’s Luncheonette.

Bowie says the COVID pandemic forced the Red Robin out of business but now that things are opening back up, he was ready to resume in a new location.

He’s offering the same menu of classic diner fare, burgers, hot and cold sandwiches and breakfast all day.

Everything is homemade including the soups and desserts.

Plus, he brought along all of his old memorabilia and even some photos and paintings of the Red Robin.

Bowie says he’s hoping his old customers come back as well.

“I miss the Red Robin. I miss the customers, they become like family. I’ve seen so many since I’ve opened here. So many, it’s so nice to see them come back,” says Bowie.

Bowie’s longtime waitress Donna is back as well, serving customers while Bowie mans the grill.

Rockin Robin just had its new sign installed today.

It’s open 7 days a week, 7 to 3 Monday through Friday and 7 to 2 on weekends.