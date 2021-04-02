Owego woman facing murder charges after a drug-overdose investigation

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM)- An investigation into a drug-overdose death that happened in January, has led to Murder charges being filed on a 36-year-old Owego woman, according to Sayre police.

Mindyn Lynn Marmillion was charged with Murder in the Third Degree, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, in relation to the death of Ashley A. Richardson, 33, of Camillus, NY.

Sayre Police were called to the Best Wsestern Grant Victorian Inn on Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:43 a.m. for a reported drug overdose and found Richardson dead.

Marillion was arraigned by District Justice Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1M bail.

Sayre Police are continuing their investigation of this incident and further arrests are possible. No further information has been released at this time.