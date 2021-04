SAYRE, PA – Murder charges are being filed against an Owego woman following a drug-overdose death in Sayre Pennsylvania back in January.

Mindyn Marmillion was charged with multiple counts in relation to the death of 33 year-old Ashley Richardson of Camillus.

Sayre Police were called to the Best Western Grant Victorian Inn on January 10th at 7:43 a.m. for a reported drug overdose and found Richardson dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.