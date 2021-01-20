Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci Jr sponsored annual Red Cross Blood Drive

OWEGO, NY – Today, Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci Junior sponsored his annual Red Cross Blood Drive in honor of his parents.

The event, in it’s 24th year, was held at the Elks Lodge in Owego, with an anticipated scheduled turnout of nearly 50 people, though walk-ins were welcome.

Castellucci lost both of his parents to cancer, with his father, Don, passing in 1997, and his mother, Grace, in 2010.

Castellucci says that blood drives like these helped extend his parents lives, and hopes to do the same for others as well.

“You feel good about it, because you know that you’re helping people. It’s life. You’re giving people life. I’ve watched my parents live longer because someone back then took the time to do this. So, I try to encourage it, and get the next generation to do the same things for other people. So, it’s self-satisfying and it’s good for the community,” says Castellucci Jr.

The drive was previously scheduled for December 17th, but was moved to today due to the massive snow storm that swept through the area.

Castellucci added that during the 24-year span of the drive, they’ve been able to help out roughly 21-hundred patients receive the blood they need.