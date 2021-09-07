Owego to remember 9/11 with special ceremony

OWEGO, NY – In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Town of Owego is holding a ceremony on Saturday.

Back in 2015, the town built and dedicated a memorial at Hickories Park to honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks.

It pledged to not use taxpayer dollars to build the memorial, and it hasn’t yet.

To help fund the remaining debt on the memorial, the town is hosting a dinner.

Per usual, the Town will also be having a ceremony at the Memorial on the morning of September 11th.

Town of Owego Supervisor, Don Castellucci, Junior says this is an important time for everyone to stay vigilant.

“We have to move on, the country is healing. We can never forget it and we have to hope that these things of the current events do not produce another event like 9/11,” says Castellucci, Jr.

The memorial service starts at 8:30 A-M on Saturday.

The dinner, which was originally planned for this week, has just been postponed for a yet to be announced date later this month.

For more information, go to TownofOwego.com.