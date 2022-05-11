OWEGO, NY – Some Owego Free Academy students are learning the construction trades while making a house livable again.

Roughly 20 career and technical education students will be rehabilitating a vacant house at 103 Liberty Street in the village over the course of this summer and next school year.

They’ll be split into a morning and an afternoon shift during the school year, assisting professional contractors with gutting the single family home and removing the siding.

Then they’ll get to work on carpentry, plumbing, electric and more.

It’s a partnership between the school district and the Tioga County Land Bank which bought the building and is paying for the renovations using a 65 thousand dollar grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation.

“We saw the benefit of working with in our community to do some really great work. Something our kids can have pride in for years as they drive by in the future. Something they can point at that they worked on,” says Work-Based Learning Coordinator Mike Daly.

Home Central is also providing support to the project.

Daly says once the renovation is complete, the school will work with the county to find a family to buy it.

They’ll then use that money to start work on another rehab.