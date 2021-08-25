Owego students build storage shed for Roberson

OWEGO, NY – Some students at Owego Free Academy are keeping their construction skills sharp over the summer through a series of special projects.

They include the creation of a 16 by 12 foot storage shed for the Roberson Museum’s Clayworks program.

About 6 students helped their instructors with framing, carpentry, siding and roofing of the shed.

They learned the basics as juniors last school year in the Building Trades Class.

Rising senior Zach Keefer says he plans to be an electrician when he graduates.

“First of all, it gives me something to do during the summer. The more I know, the more I know after high school. I may be able to do more after high school,” says Keefer.

Over 8 weeks this summer, the students have also built a tiny house at the high school, worked on classroom and team room spaces at the school and constructed storage areas under the bleachers at the football stadium.

The Clayworks shed will be used to store Raku pottery and is being funded by the family of Jeff Roush.

Roush, who died unexpectedly in January, developed a passion for working with architectural terra cotta after taking classes as a youth at Clayworks.