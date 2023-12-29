OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A hair salon has expanded to bring more relaxation to Owego.

Shear Paradise Salon and Spa has been in business for over forty years. Renovations for the new addition started in 2021, and were finished in June of this year.

The business celebrated with a ribbon cutting today along with food and refreshments. The new addition includes a full-service spa with locker rooms, men and women shower rooms, a relaxation room, a whirlpool spa tub, steam room, and treatment rooms.

“I’m excited to bring this to our area, I love spas in general and it’s just really nice to offer it to Tioga County and the surrounding area,” owner of Shear Paradise, Jennifer Shaw, said.

Spa use is complimentary with any spa appointment, including massages, body treatments, and select pedicures for up to one hour after your service.

Shaw believes the addition will offer more variety for her clients. The spa also hosts birthdays, anniversaries, bridal parties and more.