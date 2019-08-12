Owego residents should be wary of new door-to-door scam

OWEGO, N.Y. – Owego residents should be wary of a new door-to-door scam.

Several companies are allegedly trying to trick residents into signing up for electricity with them.

The Town of Owego says this is a scam and that the town and its partners are not going door-to-door selling electricity or calling people at home.

If someone does come to your door, ask to see their Town of Owego permit and if they do not have one, it is a scam.

If you feel you have been scammed be an energy services company contact the New York State Public Service Commission at 1-888-697-7728.