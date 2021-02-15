Owego receives funds for Dutchtown Road Repairs

OWEGO, NY – Recently, the town of Owego was awarded federal funding to make necessary repairs to a portion of Dutchtown Road.

The town received over 1-million dollars from FEMA for work on and around the Dutchtown Road culvert.

The damaged stems from storms in August of 2018 which eroded supporting soil under and near the culvert.

The funding is intended to fix any structural concerns, repair the infrastructure, and add preventative measures for future storms.

There is no timeline on when the work will begin.