OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On June 19th, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was called to 184 Campbell Hill Road in Owego after receiving reports of a deceased female found inside.

After arriving on the scene, it was determined that Lauri Hawthorne, 62, was dead. She had two gunshot wounds.

Yesterday, John R. Prentice, who lives at 162 Campbell Hill Road, was arrested and charged with murder.

Prentice was brought to the Tioga County Jail to await court arraignment.