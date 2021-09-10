Owego Kitchen in the running for national Dream Big Award

OWEGO, NY – A local cafe is a finalist for a Annual Small Business Awards Program.

The Owego Kitchen, located in downtown Owego is one of 27 finalists for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce annual Dream Big Award Program.

The award is presented by Spectrum Reach, celebrating the achievements of small businesses and to honor their contributions to America’s economic growth.

Ike and Julie Lovelass opened up The Owego Kitchen in November 2019.

Despite the challenges they were facing during the pandemic, they started giving away free meals twice a week to help people in need and the community started donating money to support it.

“What it really showed me is that we’re part of such an amazing community, truly something to be proud of,” says Julie

“It was humbling and really eye opening to see that,” says Ike.

Both Julie and Ike say they are honored to be recognized on a national stage.

Julie says a customer actually sent them the application to apply for this award.

The award show is taking place virtually on October 21st at 5 pm.

Registration is open to the public, visit events.USChamber.com/bigweekforsmallbusiness.