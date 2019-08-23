Owego firemen’s fountain gets rededicated

OWEGO, N.Y. – A fresh look on a historic monument in Owego will be front and center this weekend.

The Baker Fireman’s Fountain will be rededicated this weekend.

The Owego Hose Team did a complete restoration of the 1914 fountain including a repainting, a new foundation, electric, benches and lights.

There is also a stamp in the concrete in honor of Owego’s fallen firefighters.

There are 4,000 bricks with 600 that are inscribed for those that helped support the project.

Owego hose Team Volunteer Patrick Gavin says the fountain is an important symbol of Owego’s past and present.

“Really the restoration and everyone banding together as a community much like volunteers who drop whatever their doing and respond to fire calls. It’s a symbol of that community mindedness that we have in Owego and we’re happy about that,” says Gavin.

Firefighter’s weekend in Owego will kick off tomorrow with the rededication at 9:00 am followed by a parade through downtown at 10:30 am.

There will be a Hose Race on lower Front Street at noon and things will wrap up with an after party at Rainbow Trail at 5:00 pm with some live music by The Gents.