Owego Elks renovation fundraiser

OWEGO, NY – An Owego building on the National Register of Historic Places is in need of some costly repairs.

The Owego Elks Lodge is fundraising to repair their extensively-damaged roof.

The non-profit organization launched a fundraiser through Go Fund Me Charity as they seek donations to help offset the costs of the roof repairs.

While typically able to use collected funds for work such as this, a majority of those funds were depleted by repairs after the floods of 2006 and 2011.

The Elks set a goal of $300,000 dollars for their Go Fund Me page.

If you’d like to donate, you can find the fundraising link on their Facebook page.