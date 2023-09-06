OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Construction is moving right along to transform an old Owego grocery store into a self-pour beer room and donut shop.

The Owego Donut and Beer Company is the brainchild of Ike and Julie Lovelass, the owners of Owego Kitchen on Lake Street. The space will be home to the only self-pouring beer tap across the Southern Tier.

Customers will show I.D. and link a credit card to a key card that allows them to select the amount of their choice from 20 separate taps.

Ike says that they have purchased a robot donut machine that can roughly 32 dozen hot, fresh donuts per hour. He says that not too many people have heard of the beer and donut combination, so he’s hoping the concept will get people in the door, and the other food and drink options will keep them coming back.

“We have one of the other tenants in our building is Lucky Hare Brewing, and so, we’ve talked to them about making a donut featuring their milk stout beer. So, if you start thinking a little outside the box, all of a sudden there are some things oh, okay wait this does start to make a little bit of sense,” said Lovelass.

Along with beer and donuts, Ike says that the space will be offering espresso, Italian street food, gelato, freshly squeezed juices, and swap out some of the beer taps for wine.

He says the company will source regional, craft beers. Customers can create their own flights and pour as little as an ounce at a time to taste test before pouring an entire glass.

He says construction has been steady and expects to hold an opening sometime in November.